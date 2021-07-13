6 Marketing Trends to Prepare for in 2022

The burgeoning digital landscape and extensive competition in the world of marketing have compelled businesses to resort to unique marketing strategies that can help them gain traction and improve customer retention. One such strategy is email marketing that has helped businesses not only increase their ROI but also grow their customer base. According to Statista, 3.9 billion people used emails in 2019 and this figure is expected to rise to 4.3 billion users in 2023. Also, 72% of customers use emails for their business communication. Keeping these things in mind, over 90% of B2B marketers make use of email marketing to distribute content.