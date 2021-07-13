Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

By Peter Stone in Washington
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHBvL_0av9UQUa00

As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and New York have inquiries under way that could also yield serious charges against Trump and his company, according to former prosecutors and public records.

Related: Rupert Murdoch approved Fox News calling Arizona for Biden, book claims

For example, a Georgia district attorney is leading a wide ranging criminal probe into Trump’s infamous call on 2 January to Georgia’s secretary of state beseeching him to “find 11,780 votes” to block Joe Biden’s presidential election win there.

Meanwhile, separate prosecutors in New York and Washington DC are scrutinizing whether Trump’s businesses benefited illegally during his 2017 inauguration. The Washington attorney general has sued the inaugural committee, the Trump International Hotel in DC and the Trump Organization alleging they schemed to make “exorbitant and unlawful” payments of over $1 million to Trump’s DC hotel which hosted some inaugural events.

Further, Trump could be ensnared in a federal criminal investigation of his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who Trump tapped to dig up dirt on Biden in Ukraine during the campaign. Giuliani is being investigated reportedly for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws that require registration, and for his role in Trump’s firing of the US ambassador there in 2019.

On yet another legal front, Trump is facing several civil lawsuits, including one from writer E Jean Carroll, whose 2019 memoir alleged Trump once raped her. After Trump accused her of lying to sell books, Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit.

Former justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on Trump, even as Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance and New York attorney general Letitia James investigates more allegations of illegal acts by Trump’s business besides the June tax fraud charges against the Trump organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, a scheme that allegedly gave him free cars, rent and other perks for years.

Trump denounced the New York charges as a political ploy by Democrats, and has attacked the others as witch-hunts. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization on July 1 both plead not guilty to the tax fraud charges.

But this cast of wide-ranging inquiries and lawsuits pose huge legal headaches for Trump and look far more serious than many others Trump has dodged over decades, say former prosecutors.

“The current threats are more numerous and more serious than ever before and it’s hard to imagine that his good luck will continue,” Michael Bromwich, an ex- prosecutor and former inspector general at the Justice Department, said in an interview.

Trump has never more desperately needed top legal talent, and that’s not who he has representing him

Michael Bromwich

“Trump hates playing defense, which explains his baseless suit earlier this week against the major tech companies. We are very likely to see many more shoes dropping over the foreseeable future – and Trump knows it. He has never more desperately needed top legal talent, and that’s not who he has representing him.”

Other justice department veterans foresee multiple legal travails for Trump.

“Donald Trump is now facing more than a dozen separate civil lawsuits and criminal investigations, with more matters likely to follow,” said Phillip Halpern, a former California prosecutor who spent three decades focused on corruption cases.

Halpern added that the criminal inquiries in Georgia, New York and Washington have the potential to “drastically impact Trump’s historical legacy, and result in his – or various family members, associates, and attorneys – spending considerable time in jail.”

Halpern stressed that the civil lawsuits and the New York investigation by Vance and James “carry the potential for sizable personal monetary penalties, and could subject Trump’s companies to massive penalties”.

These legal threats vary in risk to Trump, but the inquiry into Trump’s call pressuring Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to reverse Biden’s win, bears watching.

The district attorney leading that inquiry, Fani Willis, has written that prosecutors are examining “potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering , violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration.”

Cathy Cox, a former Georgia secretary of state and Dean of Mercer University School of Law, said that the Fulton county inquiry is “nothing to take lightly”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbb88_0av9UQUa00
Allen Weisselberg exits after his arraignment hearing in court in Manhattan last week. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Cox stressed that Willis is “experienced with Georgia’s expansive Rico [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] law, she has a record of using it successfully in high-profile cases, and she’s engaged the state’s undisputed Rico expert, attorney John Floyd, to assist her. Those factors ramp this case up even further in terms of its potential for serious criminal charges.”

Moreover, Trump’s business faces legal jeopardy from inquiries into spending by his inaugural committee that were separately launched by federal prosecutors in New York and by Washington attorney general Karl Racine. Racine has deposed Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, which could create other problems for the Trump family if they didn’t answer truthfully.

In a court filing, Racine’s office stated that Trump Jr’s testimony “raised further questions about the nature” of an invoice related to the inauguration “and revealed evidence that defendants had not yet produced to the district”.

More legal headaches for Trump may arise from the expanding inquiry into Giuliani, whose New York home and office were raided in April by federal agents who seized 10 electronic devices including cell phones and computers.

The inquiry is reportedly focused on Giuliani’s role in Trump’s firing of US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in May 2019, a move pushed by Giuliani and two Soviet-born associates – indicted earlier on charges of campaign finance violations – and a central issue in Trump’s first impeachment.

Giuliani is under investigation to determine if he broke the Foreign Agents Registration Act requiring those who lobby the US government on behalf of foreign officials to register with the DoJ.

Giuliani has denied doing anything unlawful.

Looking ahead, ex-DoJ officials say that the detailed charges now brought against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer could presage more legal problems for Trump’s business.

“The thoroughness and highly factual nature of the indictments give a lot of information about the deeply inappropriate practices of Trump’s business,” said Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general at the justice department in the George HW Bush administration. “There is no particular reason to think that such inappropriate practices were confined to dealings with Allen Weisselberg.”

Yet some former prosecutors predict that as his legal problems mount, Trump and his supporters will milk the inquiries for political gain.

“Trump uses his legal problems to reinforce his image as an outsider (and) to fire up his base,” said Barbara McQuade, a professor from practice at the University of Michigan Law School and a US attorney for the eastern district of Michigan.

She added: “But for those who care about the rule of law, it is important to hold accountable individuals who engage in illegal activity, even former presidents.”

Comments / 2238

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Barbara Mcquade
Person
Jean Carroll
Person
Letitia James
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Karl Racine
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#The Trump Organization#Democrats#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Investigation
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
POTUSMSNBC

Tom Barrack, Donald Trump and the (other) most corrupt White House in history

The criminal charges brought last week against Tom Barrack, a major fundraiser for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and chairman of his 2017 inaugural committee, were simply the latest in a long string of indictments (and convictions) of high-level Trump associates. (A spokesperson for Barrack, who was released Friday on $250 million bond, said the former fundraiser “has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset. He is not guilty and will be pleading not guilty.”)
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Kimberly Guilfoyle 'The View' Rumor

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed into the debate over the future of The View after Meghan McCain announced that she would be leaving the ABC show. There's growing speculation over who might replace McCain after she said earlier this month that she would leave the show to remain in Washington, D.C., where she moved before the birth of her daughter, Liberty.
POTUSNewsweek

Watergate Reporter Carl Bernstein Calls Donald Trump a 'War Criminal'

Political analyst and Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on CNN's Reliable Sources Sunday. He said people need to view Trump in "a different context," calling him "our own American war criminal." The comment appeared to shock host Brian Stelter, who prompted Bernstein to...
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP’s grave mistake

CNN — As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I’m left wondering what alternate reality she’s living in and what polls she’s looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.

Comments / 2238

Community Policy