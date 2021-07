Gwen Berry is an accurate representative for the Marxist educational teaching in our American government-financed schools. The Marxist system is an efficient learning technique, but what are the students being taught? They learn to hate a country that has fought a civil war. A war to eliminate slavery and preserve a way of life. Some say it was to preserve the union of states ... that too. But if it is true, why is the educational system trying to eliminate American history in the classrooms and add a new spin to it. History is history and if it is changed, it becomes agenda-driven history. All the statue monuments of southern heroes of that war are being removed. I wonder if they will be replaced with Marxist leaders, like Karl Marx himself, Saul Alinsky or perhaps Che Guevera.