The Witcher 3 Collaboration With Netflix is a Step in the Right Direction for CDPR

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 14 days ago
I believe the gaming community is underselling just how momentous Netflix collaborating with CD Projekt RED for their respective adaptations of The Witcher franchise really is. While The Witcher originated and is adapted from a dark fantasy book series created by Andrzej Sapkowski, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that the main reason the hit Netflix series was made in the first place was due to the popularity and success of CDPR's smash-hit, award-winning game series.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

