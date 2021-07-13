The Witcher 3 Collaboration With Netflix is a Step in the Right Direction for CDPR

At this point, we’re pretty used to seeing delays for TV and film projects due to the pandemic, as COVID had Hollywood, along with the rest of the world, at a stand still for the majority of the last year. While things have started getting back on track as restrictions are lightening up, we are still seeing setbacks on some of our favorite shows. Last year, filming for Season 2 of The Witcher hit a number of snags and, now, Shondaland’s Bridgerton has seen a similar issue while filming its second season.