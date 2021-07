Firefighters have concluded their search for bodies at the site of the collapsed condominium building in Surfside, Florida.The announcement came on Friday, a month after the 24 June disaster that killed 97 people when the 12-storey building fell.Nobody has been pulled alive from the rubble since the initial hours after the collapse which came at approximately 1.20am as many residents slept.The search-and-rescue mission was switched to a recovery effort on 7 July.One woman, Estelle Hedaya, is still officially unaccounted for as the search team has been unable to identify her remains.“They’re closing the support room, there’s nothing left, it’s...