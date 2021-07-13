This $18 Skincare Gem Can Be Used 3 Different Ways to Create an Effortless Glow

Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Having a skincare routine is the best way to ensure you’re caring for your skin in the best way – including your face, eyes, neck, hands, and body in general. Using the right products day-to-day, every day, will keep your skin bright and youthful, and help you avoid wrinkles. But there’s always room for tweaking your skincare routine and the addition of extra treatments can help to care for your skin in ways you may have been neglecting in the past. Finding devices that are simple to use but perform a range of treatments to care for your skin is a true godsend–and making room in your skincare routine for them is worthwhile.