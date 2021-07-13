Law roundup: Man leads officers in high-speed chase
A man driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee led Kalispell Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase around the valley at 12:35 a.m. Sunday. Officers reportedly deployed spike strips twice during the chase and the pursuit resulted in a patrol car being rammed. Around 2:52 a.m., the man, whose record showed he had a history of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended/revoked license and was on parole out of Missoula, was transported to the hospital to have his blood drawn.dailyinterlake.com
