Does your own mom judge your parenting? Patty Rodriguez has a parenting dilemma when it comes to her own mom being vocal about her parenting at times. "My mom's always been very proactive with my kids," Patty explained. "... She began helping me so she's spending a lot more time with me and the kids so anything that she is not used to doing or used to seeing, ... she will bring it up to me. For example, if the kid goes to bed without taking a bath - it happens - she'll call me in the morning and say 'Why didn't you give him a bath? How dare you let them go to bed dirty?'"