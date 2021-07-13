Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Fugitive sought in connection to theft spree

By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER
The Daily Inter Lake
 14 days ago
Flathead County authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man implicated in several thefts over the weekend.

Nicholas Edward Jones, 34, of Columbia Falls, is a suspect in numerous thefts that occurred over the weekend in Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Evergreen, according to Sheriff Brian Heino. Jones also is wanted for violating his probation.

Authorities believe Jones stole a vehicle in the Evergreen area on Saturday while being pursued on foot by sheriff's deputies and Kalispell police officers.

Jones is believed to be driving a white 2014 Ford F150 single-cab pickup, with Montana license plate No. 705626D.

The vehicle should also have "Glacier Traffic Products" on both sides of the vehicle.

Authorities said anyone who locates Jones should not approach him and call 911 or email tips to tips@flathead.mt.gov.

Montana State Prison records indicate Jones has served time for burglary and drug charges in Flathead and Gallatin counties.

