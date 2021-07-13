River cleanup near Las Colonias approved

The state Bond Commission has approved $300,000 for Redding. The town will use the money for construction of their first section of the Norwalk River Valley Trail. The design for the trail is complete and was paid for via private community donations. Recreational Trail Improvements funding Friday included recent projects funded through the Connecticut Recreational Trails Program, which provides funding for projects that include planning and design of trails; construction of new trails; maintenance and restoration of existing recreational trails; access to trails by persons with disabilities; purchase and lease of trail construction and maintenance equipment; acquisition of land or easements for a trail, or for trail corridors; and operation of educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection as related to recreational trails.