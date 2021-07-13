River cleanup near Las Colonias approved
Rebar, concrete slabs and invasive species will be cleaned off the riverfront east of Las Colonias Park after the City Council voted to approve the project. The council last week authorized spending $710,000 to clean up the riverfront, which is in front of a new residential development called the Eddy. Public Works Director Trent Prall said going in to clean out the debris from the area after the development is finished and a section of Riverfront Trail is installed in that area would be difficult.www.gjsentinel.com
