Rufus Stephen "R. S." Proctor, Jr., age 78, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on October 20, 1942, he was the son of the late Rufus "Stephen" Proctor, Sr. and Zillie Lanier Proctor. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Vernell Batts Proctor; his sisters, Louise Bottoms and Madge Williams; his brothers, Edsel Proctor and Tom Proctor. R. S. proudly served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He loved fishing, riding his boat and his golf cart at Goose Creek. R. S. was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. He was a family man, and extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. R. S. will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. R. S. is survived by his daughter, Tonya Proctor of Elm City, and son, Stephen "Steve" Proctor and his wife, Tina of Rocky Mount; his grandchildren, Chelsea Liles and her husband, Bobby, Kayla Casper and her husband, Rob and Savanna Proctor; his great-grandchildren, Allie Liles, Jackson Liles and Noah Casper; and his sister, Ala Fla Eason of Martinsville, VA. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister-in-law's, Adele Proctor and Ethel Lee Proctor; his loyal fur baby, Cricket who was a loyal sidekick for 11 years; and his special lady friend, Portia Daisey. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Tony Russ and Rev. Joe Price officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM prior to the service at Johnson Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.