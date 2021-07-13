Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgecombe County, NC

Rufus Stephen "R. S." Proctor, Jr.

Rocky Mount Telegram
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRufus Stephen "R. S." Proctor, Jr., age 78, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on October 20, 1942, he was the son of the late Rufus "Stephen" Proctor, Sr. and Zillie Lanier Proctor. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Vernell Batts Proctor; his sisters, Louise Bottoms and Madge Williams; his brothers, Edsel Proctor and Tom Proctor. R. S. proudly served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He loved fishing, riding his boat and his golf cart at Goose Creek. R. S. was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. He was a family man, and extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. R. S. will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. R. S. is survived by his daughter, Tonya Proctor of Elm City, and son, Stephen "Steve" Proctor and his wife, Tina of Rocky Mount; his grandchildren, Chelsea Liles and her husband, Bobby, Kayla Casper and her husband, Rob and Savanna Proctor; his great-grandchildren, Allie Liles, Jackson Liles and Noah Casper; and his sister, Ala Fla Eason of Martinsville, VA. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister-in-law's, Adele Proctor and Ethel Lee Proctor; his loyal fur baby, Cricket who was a loyal sidekick for 11 years; and his special lady friend, Portia Daisey. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Tony Russ and Rev. Joe Price officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM prior to the service at Johnson Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgecombe County, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Obituaries
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Cremation#The United States Army#Memorial Baptist Church#Cricket#Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
IndustryFOXBusiness

American Airlines warns of jet fuel shortages nationwide

American Airlines is reportedly warning of jet fuel shortages nationwide and asking their pilots to conserve fuel when possible. In an internal memo, the airline advised that jet fuel shortages that have been impacting western states "are now being reported at American [Airlines] stations across the country," and that "delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," The Dallas Morning News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy