Rocket City Roundup:Trash Pandas split with Biscuits

By Travis Devlin travis@athensnews-courier.com
The News Courier
 13 days ago

A pair of timely home runs with an efficient outing from the Rocket City Trash Pandas bullpen led to a 6-5 victory Friday night over the Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field.

Rocket City’s Izzy Wilson led off with a walk in the bottom of the second inning followed by an error by the Biscuits defense to allow Ibandel Isabel to reach base.

With two runners on and nobody out, Ray-Patrick Didder hit a two-run single to center field to put the Trash Pandas up 2-0. Later in the inning Luis Aviles Jr. hit a 427-foot two-run moonshot over the left field wall to give the Trash Pandas a 4-0 advantage at the end of the second.

Montgomery’s Jim Haley hit a solo home run and Cal Stevenson hit a RBI groundout to cut the Trash Pandas lead to 4-2 in the third.

It didn’t take long for the Trash Pandas to get the runs back. After the Biscuits cut the lead to 4-3, Didder led off the bottom of the frame with a walk and would eventually come around to score on a wild pitch. Isabel launched his 11th home run of the season in the fifth, a solo shot, to straight away center field giving the Trash Pandas a 6-3 lead.

Montgomery tallied two runs in the sixth. Ruben Cardenas hit a RBI single to score Jonathan Aranda. After getting one more out in the sixth, Rocket City starting pitcher Kyle Tyler was pulled for reliever Keith Rogalla. Rogalla’s first pitch was a RBI double off the bat of Ford Proctor to make it a one-run game of 6-5.

In Tyler’s 5 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up five runs, four earned, on five hits while striking out seven and walking none. Tyler would get the win after the bullpen was able to maintain the one-run lead throughout the rest of the game. Oliver Ortega got his fourth save of the season for the Trash Pandas.

Saturday's game

Biscuits 5, Trash Pandas 3

The Rocket City Trash Pandas couldn't find those timely hits like they did the night before in a 5-3 loss Saturday night to the Montgomery Biscuits at Toyota Field.

Rocket City's David MacKinnon got the scoring started in the bottom of the first on a solo shot over the left field wall, his seventh of the season, to give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

Montgomery's Cal Stevenson rallied for a solo home run of his own in the top of the second to tie the game at 1-1 off of Trash Pandas starter Cooper Criswell.

The score stayed at 1-1 until the fifth when Montgomery''s Jim Haley hit a solo home run to left-center to give the Biscuits a 2-1 advantage.

In the sixth, Montgomery's Jonathan Aranda hit a RBI double shortly before Stevenson launched his second home run of the game, this time a two-run blast, to give the Biscuits a 5-1 lead.

The Trash Pandas began crawling back in the bottom of the frame on a solo home run by Mitch Nay, his 14th of the season to tie Izzy Wilson for the team lead.

Criswell gave up five earned runs on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts in his 6 2/3 innings pitched,

Rocket City's Orlando Martinez brought his team even closer in the seventh on a RBI double to the gap in left center, scoring Aviles to make it 5-3. The Trash Pandas threatened in the eighth with the bases loaded and only one out, but two straight strikeouts by Torii Hunter Jr. and Aviles ended the inning.

Biscuits closer Chris Muller got his fourth save of the season after retiring the Trash Pandas in order in the ninth.

Sunday's game

Sunday's contest was postponed due to rain. The Trash Pandas will be back on the road for a six-game series with the Birmingham Barons Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field.

The News Courier

Athens, AL

Athens, AL
