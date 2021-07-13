Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

UK warns tech platforms: take action over racist Euros messages

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agdhN_0av9QxHb00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain warned social media platforms they must take action over racist messages sent to England’s Black soccer players following the Euro 2020 final defeat or they would face consequences.

At least three Black players have been subjected to online racist abuse since the final on Sunday night. The Times reported that the government wants the platforms to provide details of those who made racially abusive comments.

“We need to ensure that those platforms take action and if they don’t, the government will take action against them,” Stephen Barclay, chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.

Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Uk#Times#Treasury#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
Related
Soccerwcn247.com

UK to ban online racists from games after Euro 2020 uproar

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to ban anyone guilty of online racist abuse from attending soccer matches after three members of England’s national team were targeted following the team’s loss in the final of the European championship. Johnson on Wednesday condemned the abuse levelled at three Black players after England lost to Italy in the final and told the House of Commons it was time to act. He says the government plans to add online racism to the list of offenses for which fans can be barred from matches. Courts are allowed to issue banning orders if a fan is convicted of a “relevant offence” linked to a match, including crimes such as disorderly behavior or possession of weapons.
Soccerwsau.com

UK police arrest four over racist abuse of England soccer players

LONDON (Reuters) – Four people have been arrested over online racist abuse aimed at members of the England soccer team after Sunday’s European Championship final, British police said on Thursday. A specialist team is looking into the offensive comments, police said, after three Black players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho...
Societyinews.co.uk

England players given chance to take legal action against those who sent racist abuse on social media

England stars who received racist abuse following their Euros final defeat on Sunday will be asked if they want to pursue legal action against trolls, according to reports. Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho, who missed their penalties in the nail-biting match against Italy, were inundated with racist messages including monkey emojis, calls to “go home” and vile slurs.
Societyinews.co.uk

Instagram fails to take down more than 94% of racist abuse accounts targeting England players after Euros

Instagram has allowed the vast majority of accounts that send racist abuse to England footballers to remain active, even after being reported, new research has found. The photo-sharing app took down just six of 106 accounts reported by users for sending racial abuse to Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, two days after first being reported to Instagram moderators, according to the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).
EconomyTelegraph

Northern Ireland must not be caught in the EU’s anti-Brexit sandwich

On Thursday, Archie Norman, the chairman of Marks and Spencer, published a letter to the Brexit minister, Lord Frost. His company would not, at this rate, be able to get all its Christmas food range into its shops in Northern Ireland this year, he warned. Customs checks imposed between Britain and the province under the Northern Ireland Protocol would make it impossible.
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

EU says Northern Ireland protocol not working as expected for UK

LONDON, England: The EU has rejected a British demand to rewrite an earlier agreement involving post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland protocol is part of the Brexit settlement, backed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that finally concluded Britain's divorce from the EU four years after voters backed leaving.
U.K.Telegraph

Boris Johnson talked out of triggering 'nuclear option' over Northern Ireland Brexit stalemate

Boris Johnson was ready to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol this week but was talked down by his Brexit minister Lord Frost, The Telegraph has learnt. With the UK now demanding a renegotiation of the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, The Telegraph has been told Mr Johnson is now convinced of the need to use the so-called “nuclear option” if Brussels refuses.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Soccer-English football faces up to global nature of online hate

MANCHESTER, England, July 13 (Reuters) - The online racial abuse of English footballers led UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to meet with social media companies on Tuesday, but while the focus is on the industry taking action, experts have warned the global nature of the problem makes it difficult to take legal steps against the perpetrators.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

E.U. takes action against Hungary, Poland over anti-LGBTQ measures

The European Commission has started legal action against Hungary after the country passed a law that bans sharing content in schools that seemingly endorses gay and transgender issues, the commission announced Thursday. “Equality and the respect for dignity and human rights are core values of the E.U.,” Ursula von der...
Public Healthwkzo.com

Heathrow Airport calls for UK to open up to vaccinated travellers

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Heathrow Airport called on the government to open up the country to vaccinated travellers from the European Union and United States from the end of this month to help fuel a travel recovery after another torrid six months. Heathrow, which before the pandemic was the busiest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy