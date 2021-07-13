Red Flag Warning issued for Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains. - A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior. Target Area: Sawtooth Range, Northern Sawtooth NF RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HAINES OF 6 FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern Sawtooth NF. * WINDS...West 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.