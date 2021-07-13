Cancel
Middle East

Alert: Iraqi health officials say 58 people died in Monday's fire at a coronavirus ward of a hospital in the country's south

Huron Daily Tribune
 13 days ago

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi health officials say 58 people died in Monday's fire at a coronavirus ward of a hospital in the country's south.

