Red Flag Warning issued for Caribou Range, Caribou NF by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior. Target Area: Caribou Range, Caribou NF; Goose Creek and Raft River Valley, Southern Sawtooth NF, Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River; Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HAINES OF 6 FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413, 425 AND 427 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River. * WINDS...West 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.

