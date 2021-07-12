Glenn Youngkin, a wannabe Trumpie, uses lies to try and defeat a proven governor
Here we go again. Virginia Republicans, shut out in victories in statewide races for several elections, is turning to a wannabe Trumpite who lies about critical race theory, opposes policies that aids transgender high school student and claims, without any facts, that the Old Dominion’s public education system plans to eliminate accelerated math classes and ban both the Pledge of Allegiance and Independence Day from school curriculums.blueridgemuse.com
