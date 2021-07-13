Nicky Campbell claims Charlie Brooker’s ‘antichrist’ insults made him stay in bed for two days straight

Presenter Nicky Campbell has claimed he once spent two days in bed after Charlie Brooker called him the “antichrist”.

Brooker, the satirist best known as the creator of Black Mirror , wrote the comment in a newspaper column.

The incident was one of several times Brooker criticised the former Watchdog host.

An episode of Screenwipe , Brooker’s BBC review series, once included a recap of Campbell’s career with satanic imagery overlaid.

In a 2009 episode of You Have Been Watching , Brooker also said (per The Times ): “According to the Guinness Book of Records [Campbell is] the world’s biggest arsehole, and the smuggest prick, and the smarmiest tit, and the shittiest berk and the sombrest w*** and the littlest hobo and — you know what, f*** it, I just don’t like the man, it’s that simple.”

Speaking on the My Time Capsule podcast, Campbell described some of Brooker’s remarks as “really vicious” and revealed the toll they took on him.

He also said he has had depression since he was a teenager, and was diagnosed with Bipolar II.

“I came off the air one day, I was at a really low ebb, and we had a text on the air, saying, ‘Charlie Brooker really gave you the full treatment last night’,” he said. “I thought: ‘What’s that?’ I went home and watched it

“It was a kind of comedy show, and he just laid into me. He had a string of insults and that really hit me. Kind of: He’s right, he’s right. I don’t deserve to be here and he’s rumbled me — he’s got me. And I don’t really know who I am and he’s sussed it out.

“He’s like pointing the finger and everyone’s laughing,” Campbell continued. “It sent me into a really, really low ebb and I was suffering at the time, badly, anyway.“

Campbell said that he could “take” people “having a go” at him, because it “goes with the game”, but he added: “This was visceral. Really, really visceral and really vicious and really horrible.”

The Independent has contacted Brooker’s representative for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.