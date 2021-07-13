CHEERS & JEERS: The best — and worst — of the week for July 13

• SAFE HARBOR: There were a lot of happy faces in Olcott this past week as ground was broken on a $14 million project to put in a breakwater wall and a new dock for the inner harbor. It's being funded through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) which was created after two historic floods in 2017 and again in 2019. To lessen the impact of future high water incidents, communities along Lake Ontario were able to apply for a piece of $300 million set aside to support anti-flooding infrastructure projects. Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said that the project has been kicked around ever since he first started working for the town 38 years ago. The problem was that the funding for it couldn’t be found. “This project is amazing,” he said. “It’s 50-60 years of work and it’s finally coming through." The work is expected to be completed by Christmas.