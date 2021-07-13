Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

CHEERS & JEERS: The best — and worst — of the week for July 13

Lockport Union-Sun
 14 days ago

• SAFE HARBOR: There were a lot of happy faces in Olcott this past week as ground was broken on a $14 million project to put in a breakwater wall and a new dock for the inner harbor. It's being funded through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) which was created after two historic floods in 2017 and again in 2019. To lessen the impact of future high water incidents, communities along Lake Ontario were able to apply for a piece of $300 million set aside to support anti-flooding infrastructure projects. Newfane Supervisor Tim Horanburg said that the project has been kicked around ever since he first started working for the town 38 years ago. The problem was that the funding for it couldn’t be found. “This project is amazing,” he said. “It’s 50-60 years of work and it’s finally coming through." The work is expected to be completed by Christmas.

www.lockportjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Olcott, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Lockport, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Cheers#Redi#Newfane#Victory Sports#Community
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

High-level talks between U.S. and China end in a "stalemate"

Hong Kong — A meeting of high-level diplomats from the United States and China ended in what Chinese officials called a "stalemate" on Monday, cooling near-term hopes for a major summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the most...
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy