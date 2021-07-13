Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Erie Canalway legislation introduced

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Zm3S_0av9Q61h00
Mike Williams of Lockport takes a walk alongside the recently filled Erie Canal with his grandsons Jeremy Boyce, 16 and Kayden Williams, 1, on Tuesday.  JAMES NEISS JamesNeiss.comThose

Legislation ensuring lasting protections and financial backing to the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor for the next 15 years has been introduced in Washington.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act of 2021 is being led by Rep. Paul Tonko (NY-20) and cosponsored by Congressman Brian Higgins.

“The Erie Canal played a major role in the rise of Buffalo and Western New York historically and continues to be economic and tourism drivers for the region,” said Congressman Higgins. “This legislation continues to preserve and promote the Erie Canal as a place of national and regional significance.”

Designated as a National Heritage Corridor by Congress in 2000, a federally appointed Canalway Commission, the National Parks Service, and the Department of the Interior work to promote the corridor as a tourist destination and preserve the historic and natural features of the Canalway, along with its surrounding communities. It is a major attraction for locals and visitors. A 2017 economic impact report completed by the Corridor estimated nearly $1B in revenue from tourist and recreation activities along the waterway. The new legislation extends the reauthorization for the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission and increases the federal funding cap by $2M.

Opening in 1825, the Erie Canal allowed boats to travel from Buffalo and Albany in just five days and decreased freight rates by 90%. The Canalway generated wealth for itself and the nation, making New York City the nation’s busiest port and most populous city, and bringing more settlers west than any other trans-Appalachian canal. It connected the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean, facilitating the movement of people and goods in a faster, more efficient way, compared to the restrictions and treacherous conditions of overland routes. Today, the canal remains a key feature of our economy, transporting nearly 100,000 tons of cargo each year and promoting tourism and recreation throughout upstate New York.

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor stretches 524 miles across upstate New York from Buffalo to Albany and north along the Champlain Canal to Whitehall. It includes the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain Canals, encompassing 4,834 square miles, 32 counties, and is home to 3.2 million New Yorkers. The Corridor preserves an important part of our nation’s heritage and works to foster vibrant communities that reside along the waterway. To learn more about Erie Canal history, events, and attractions, visit www.eriecanalway.org.

Comments / 0

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
357
Followers
118
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Brian Higgins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erie Canal#Economy#New York City#Canalway Commission#Champlain Canals#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtswnypapers.com

Higgins announces Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act

Legislation continues federal designation and funding through 2036. Congressman Brian Higgins announced introduction of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission Reauthorization Act of 2021. This legislation, led by Rep. Paul Tonko and cosponsored by Higgins, would ensure lasting protections and financial backing to the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor for the next 15 years.
Elma, NYeastaurorabee.com

Gallivan introduces legislation to mark Telehealth Awareness Week

Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-C-I, Elma, has introduced a resolution memorializing Gov. Cuomo to proclaim September 19-25, 2021, as Telehealth Awareness Week in New York State. The designation would coincide with the observance of National Telehealth Awareness Week. “ Telehealth has played a critical role in ensuring safe, convenient and quality health care for patients and families across the state, […]
Howard County, MDWBAL Radio

Howard County to introduce legislation to extend outdoor dining

As COVID-19 metrics continue to increase, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will introduce emergency legislation to extend outdoor dining until mid-November. “During the last few months, I have visited dozens of restaurants where the owners say they are beginning to recover from the losses suffered during the pandemic,” Ball said. “By allowing them to continue to offer outdoor seating, we hope they will be able to rebound even more quickly. I am optimistic the County Council will vote to approve the extension by month’s end.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Herrera Beutler Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Create Federal Grant Program for Distressed Communities

Southwest Washington’s U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, along with Washington Democrat Derek Kilmer, of Gig Harbor, introduced the “RECOMPETE Act” this week, which would establish a new federal grant program aimed at economically distressed communities. The Act, fully known as the “Rebuilding Economies and Creating Opportunities for More People Everywhere...
Congress & Courtsrecordargusnews.com

Sen. Bob Casey introduces legislation to bring back the Civilian Conservation Corps

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) is introducing the Restore Environmental Vitality and Improve Volatile Economy by the Civilian Conservation Corps of 2021, or the REVIVE the CCC Act, which he says would revitalize the 1930sera Civilian Conservation Corps into a modern-day employment, job training and conservation program. He says the REVIVE the CCC Act would advance the […]
Congress & Courtscachevalleydaily.com

Blake Moore introduces bipartisan wildfire prevention legislation

WASHINGTON. D.C. – In response to widespread drought conditions across much of the West, Utah Rep. Blake Moore, R-1st District, has proposed legislation to improve national wildfire prevention efforts. “More than a billion acres of land in the U.S. are at risk for wildfires,” Moore said Thursday as he introduced...
Congress & CourtsGrand Island Independent

Smith, Fischer introduce legislation to restore year-round sales of E15

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., have introduced legislation in their respective legislative chambers that will allow year-round E15 sales. The actions of the two Nebraska lawmakers come as the result of a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision earlier this month to reverse a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted outdated restrictions on E15 (a 15% ethanol blend).
Queens, NYpoliticsny.com

Queens lawmaker introduces legislation to close homework gap, ensure students continue to receive internet access after pandemic

Nearly 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic shone a bright light on the far-reaching reality of the homework gap and more than 12 million students in the United States were unable to access remote learning, a Queens lawmaker is introducing new legislation to ensure that students will continue to receive internet access following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advocacyraynetoday.com

National Audubon Society announces creation of Audubon Delta

The National Audubon Society announced the merger of three state offices – Audubon Louisiana, Audubon Arkansas and Audubon Mississippi – to create Audubon Delta, a unified regional headquarter that will continue to protect birds and the places they need. Dawn O’Neal has been named Vice President and Executive Director of...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Letters: East Erie woes, God, and Celebrate Erie

Why does east Erie always get overlooked and left out. It certainly is great to see the enhancement project for the West Eighth Street corridor. If I lived and owned property in that area, I’d love the benefits that would come my way. From the quaint Colony Plaza east to Frontier Park and Arboretum. This is sure to enhance revenue, growth and security to the area.
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Reps. Herrera Beutler, Kilmer, Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Spur Economic Growth, Create Jobs

Today, U.S. Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA-03) and Derek Kilmer (D-WA-06) introduced the bipartisan Rebuilding Economies and Creating Opportunities for More People Everywhere to Excel Act (RECOMPETE Act). The RECOMPETE Act would establish a new federal program at the Economic Development Agency (EDA) in an effort to empower persistently distressed communities to develop, implement, and carry out 10-year economic development strategies and create jobs.
Snyder County, PApennbizreport.com

Rep. Snyder introduces legislation to fund broadband access in state

State Rep. Pam Snyder (D-Greene/Fayette/Washington) announced Thursday that she would be introducing legislation to fund broadband access for all Pennsylvanians. Snyder’s legislation would use funds from the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan to ensure all Pennsylvania residents have equal access to broadband internet access. “Even before the pandemic...
Ventura County, CAkclu.org

South Coast Legislator Introduces Bills To Try To Increase Food Sustainability

A Ventura County congresswoman is co-author of legislation intended to reduce food waste, and to increase recycling of leftovers. One of the two bills would create a new federal grant program to support food waste prevention, and education efforts. The second would add composting to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s conservation programs. The designation would provide new resources for composting projects.
Lockport, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Trucks bring jobs to Lockport's GM plant

The boom in Chevy truck sales is trickling down to Lockport where General Motors held a job fair this week. Applications and interviews are continuing today. The auto manufacturer is hoping to hire up to 100 people for entry level full- and part-time positions starting at $16.67 an hour as well as non-union salaried team leaders making significantly more.
Cheyenne, OKPonca City News

Lucas, Bice introduce legislation addressing abandoned oil wells, stimulating research

Body Cheyenne, OK – Recently, Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) and Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-05) introduced the Abandoned Well Remediation Research and Development Act, which would establish an abandoned wells research, development, and demonstration program at the Department of Energy. Oklahoma currently has 1,277 listed abandoned oil and gas wells across...
Niagara, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

NU breaks ground on $11.5M Kiernan Center renovation

Niagara University's Kiernan Recreation Center is getting a $11.5 million facelift. Ground was broken Tuesday on the project which features an 18,000-square foot, two-story addition with a new weight room, sports medicine suite, advanced dance studios, field and classroom storage, athletic locker rooms, team meeting space and recreation offices. School officials say students will also benefit from the creation of student meeting and multi-use spaces, and a new, more welcoming, entryway. A number of improvements will also be completed during the renovation, including replacement to the front gym floor, upgrades to Scaffidi gym, and infrastructure enhancements such as a new natatorium filtration system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy