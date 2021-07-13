Cancel
Trees on the chopping block in the city

By Benjamin Joe ben.joe@lockportjournal.com
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 14 days ago
Approximately 20 to 35 trees will be cut down in the city through a $500,000 grant awarded by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Mike Hoffman, director of highway and parks, estimated each tree, including the stump, would cost $2,500 to completely remove.

Currently there are 50 trees in the city that have been prioritized to be cut down. Hoffman said many of the trees are between High and Walnut streets and Erie and Pine streets, but “they’re all over the city,” and he doesn't believe the grant will cover all of them.

“Some of these trees are 30-inch to 45-inch diameters,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman also said that as a part of a 25% match for the grant, the city will be paying its own tree crew $12,500 in overtime to take care of trees left behind by the contractor. After this work is done, the next step will be to plant new trees in the right of way.

At this moment, the city will be taking bids for the tree removal portion of the project.

Hoffman said any resident who would like a replacement tree to mail him a letter at: Mike Hoffman, Director of Highways and Parks, 1 Locks Plaza, Lockport 14094.

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
