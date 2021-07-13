Cancel
Chibson USA’s Placebo Pedal is transparent tone tech at its finest: it does “absolutely nothing”

By Daniel Seah
guitar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChibson USA, the Instagram page dedicated to zany guitar memes, has partnered with Daredevil effects to launch the Placebo Pedal. It marks the pinnacle of transparent tone technology as it does literally nothing to affect your guitar signal. The Placebo Pedal features a footswitch, status LED to let you know...

