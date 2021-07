Armed with the talented videographer, Mathieu Achermann, and a forest full of striated boulders, Niccolò “Niky” Ceria produced this cinematic short from the quiet valley of Kandertal, Switzerland. “[Kandertal] is very famous for ice climbing, hiking, and via ferrata,” he tells us. But few climbers know of its potential as an idyllic bouldering zone. Sit back and enjoy six minutes of unnamed and ungraded bouldering. (Or, look at the Youtube caption for more info!)