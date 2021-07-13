PIAC hearings for south KC residents begin this week
Members of the KCMO Public Improvements Advisory Committee (PIAC) that I serve on as an appointee of 6th District Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus will begin hosting virtual public hearings in south Kansas City next week to allow persons to request funding for capital improvement projects such as curbs and sidewalks, park improvements and stormwater control for the city’s next fiscal year starting May 1, 2022.martincitytelegraph.com
