This 3M Open last year was the final blemish for Dustin Johnson before everything flipped in a major way to finish out 2020. After withdrawing from last year’s event in Minnesota after shooting an opening-round 80, he finished in the top six in seven of his next eight starts to close out the year. That run included a runner-up at the PGA Championship, a playoffs win, a FedEx Cup title, and that November green jacket. It put a stranglehold on the top spot in the World Ranking.