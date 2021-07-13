Cancel
NBA

Booker shooting for bounce-back game

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- Devin Booker's impressive postseason run has hit one of its first real speed bumps. Now the focus is on how the Phoenix Suns guard responds. Booker shot 3 of 14 on Sunday night and managed just 10 points as the Suns lost 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. That performance came after Booker scored 27 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2. It was the first time he'd been held below 15 points in 19 playoff games.

