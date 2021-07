Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Rockies. Turner got on the board in the third with a solo blast to left center to put the Dodgers up 4-1. He's been on an elite tear this month, slashing .387/.458/.710 with six homers, 18 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 4:8 BB:K over his last 18 games. He is one of the toughest outs at the plate and continues to be one of the best fantasy assets year in and year out.