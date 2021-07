Team USA’s loss to Nigeria was definitely a stunner, but perhaps that could have been chalked up to it being some first-game weirdness in an exhibition setting. But Team USA lost another exhibition game on Monday, this time to Australia, and now there’s something of a panic surrounding the team. While several key players are missing (Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday), there’s still too much talent on this roster to be stinking it up like this.