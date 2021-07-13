Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school referee shortage remains an issue

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago

It’s become an ever-growing problem within high school sports, and there doesn’t seem to be much of a light at the end of the tunnel.

The lack of referees, officials and umpires has only gotten worse in recent years, as numbers in Kentucky and nationwide continue to dwindle. Several times this past spring, games throughout the commonwealth were delayed or canceled altogether because no one was available.

It’s a growing crisis and a unique problem that requires unique solutions.

More than ever, it seems, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has put out messages recently on its website and social media calling for referee applicants. According to the National Association of Sports Officials, registration across the country is down about 30% this year.

No doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic played a monumental role in the shortfall, but the lack of referees isn’t anything new. The National Federation of State High School Associations started its #BecomeAnOfficial campaign more than four years ago, but the problem persists.

The KHSAA and NFHS hype up officiating as an easy way to make extra cash, stay close to athletics and serve their communities, all in an effort to attract more referees. Valid reasons, but they conveniently gloss over the negatives — mostly the fans. Head out to any high school game in just about any sport, and the issue becomes abundantly clear.

Some of it’s good-natured, of course. The back-and-forth between referees and fans can be as entertaining as anything in the gym, but it’s the spectators who continue to mouth off all game long that simply take the fun out of it. At some point, you begin to wonder if these people are even watching the game or just the referees. It’s no wonder the profession has struggled with retention and bringing in new blood.

It’s gotten so bad that Kentucky House Bill 89, which would make intimidating a sports official a misdemeanor, is in the works in the state’s legislature.

It’s not all bad, though. There’s a little side money to be made — the lowest referee fee listed by the KHSAA is $30 for cross country meet referees, with the highest being at least $60 per game for football officials. You also get to meet a wide variety of people, whether that’s coaches, players, parents, school administrators, media, spectators or other referees. And it is a mentorship role, in a way, with the way officials interact with players and provide guidance throughout the course of a

game. But thick skin is a necessity.

The only time officials hear much of anything is when someone thinks they made a mistake. Keep in mind, though, it’s easier to see a basketball or football game when you’re just feet away from the players instead of sitting in the stands. Does that mean all referees make perfect calls all the time?

No, of course not — they’re human.

Just like when a player misses a free throw or a coach calls a bad play, officials might blow a call or be out of position to make one.

Just because they messed up doesn’t mean they’re conspiring for the other team or hate your school. In fact, they’re just trying to be noticed as little as possible.

So what’s the solution to ending our

referee shortage?

More money never hurts, but I’d be willing to bet an overhaul of spectator attitudes would do the trick. That’s not likely to happen on a widespread scale, though.

Perhaps officiating crews start downsizing. For example, run two-man crews instead of three for basketball games.

If that happens, though, the quality of calls will only get worse.

My solution? Everyone in the crowd who constantly harps on missed travels, moving screens and holding penalties can give it a try sometime.

After all, the KHSAA needs referees, and the pseudo-officials in the stands often outnumber the ones calling the game. Give it a try.

At worst, you’ll find out it’s not as easy as it looks.

At best, you’ll find a new passion. Someone has to do it, because if this downward trend continues, there won’t be any games to attend

anyway.

Comments / 0

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
171
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Football#School Principal#Nfhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
High School Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
High SchoolRolla Daily News

Lack of high school football referees in Ozarks causing Friday games to be moved

Dan Murphy said he's been recruiting referees for high school football in southwest Missouri for a long time, but no year has been more difficult than this one. The need for officials has gotten to the point where the Southwest Missouri Football Officials' Association and Joplin Football Officials Association have asked some teams to move games from Friday to Saturday nights due to a lack of officials.
High Schoolwevv.com

Football Equipment Shortages are Plaguing Local High School Teams

Coronavirus protocols of a year ago are a thing of the past at high school football practices across the Tri-state. However another pandemic of sorts has taken it's place. While there's no longer sideline social distancing or coaches shouting through masks, supply chain problems, much like those hamstringing nearly every other industry around the globe, are holding up delivery of football equipment, specifically helmets and mouth guards, forcing area squads to improvise.
High Schoolekalakaeagle.com

Junior high and high school sports physicals

Mark those calendars. Sports physicals for those entering fifth through twelfth grades will be held on July 28 and 29, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. A $25 fee is due at time of service and can be payed with cash, a check or a credit card. Both girls’ and boys’ sports physicals will be taking place at the same time this year.
Wadsworth, OHwadsworth.k12.oh.us

Wadsworth High School

The NEO Mosaic organization will be using the PAC, Senior Commons, WHS Commons and various classrooms in the high school for their Sunday Morning event.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

BREAKING: WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons releases statement on realignment

Conference realignment, expansion and.... well, who knows what else, is upon us. On Monday morning, Texas and Oklahoma released a joint statement making official what had become strongly rumored for the last week - the two programs were not going to renew their deals with the Big 12 Conference after 2025. That leaves the league in a tenuous situation and, while he has been choosing not to speak publicly up until this point, West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons released a statement on Monday evening.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood High School Wrestling

Ridgewood NJ, Did Chris Kaufman used his position on the school board to try to get a beloved coach fired?. Ridgewood High School Wrestling senior reaches 100 career victories. FEBRUARY 13, 2015 LAST UPDATED: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2015, 12:31 AM. BY MATTHEW BIRCHENOUGH. THE RIDGEWOOD NEWS. RIDGEWOOD — Over the...
Athens, GAAthens Banner-Herald

High pressure, high pay for UGA football staff. A look at athletics compensation.

Football is the economic engine for the Georgia athletic department and it shows in how those who work in the Bulldogs program are paid. Thirteen of the top 18 earners in UGA athletics are in football including not only head coach Kirby Smart and his 10 on-field assistant coaches but also its director of strength and conditioning and director of player development. All make more than $400,000 annually.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

Numerous Iowa coaches receive contract extensions

Nine head coaches at the University of Iowa have received contract extensions. The announcement was made Monday by Hawkeye athletic director Gary Barta. Head coaches in the sports of men’s basketball (Fran McCaffery), wrestling (Tom Brands), baseball (Rick Heller), women’s soccer (Dave DiIanni), women’s basketball (Lisa Bluder), women’s golf (Megan Menzel), softball (Renee Gillispie), field hockey (Lisa Cellucci) and women’s tennis (Sasha Schmid) had their contracts extended. A number of assistant coaches in several sports also received contract extensions.
Michigan Statebtpowerhouse.com

Michigan State Offers 2024 Point Guard Jason Richardson Jr.

The Michigan State Spartans put out an offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to a player whose name will sound awful familiar to Spartan fans. Tom Izzo and his staff offered 2024 prospect Jason Richardson Jr., son of former Spartans great Jason Richardson. Richardson comes out of Bishop Gorman High...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Nick Smith Jr. earns UK scholarship offer

Just a couple of hours after his Nike season ended in the Peach Jam championship game, five-star guard Nick Smith Jr. earned a scholarship offer from Kentucky. The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Arkansas had a stellar showing over the two weeks of Nike play, getting an audition in front of UK’s John Calipari and the Wildcats’ coaching staff, who were obviously impressed. Smith announced Sunday night that he had received the Kentucky offer. Earlier that day, he scored 31 points on 10 of 18 shooting to nearly lead Brad Beal Elite to the Peach Jam title, but the team fell just short in the final, losing 64-61 to the star-studded Team Final, which featured top UK targets Jalen Duren and Dereck Lively II.

Comments / 0

Community Policy