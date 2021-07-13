High school referee shortage remains an issue

It’s become an ever-growing problem within high school sports, and there doesn’t seem to be much of a light at the end of the tunnel.

The lack of referees, officials and umpires has only gotten worse in recent years, as numbers in Kentucky and nationwide continue to dwindle. Several times this past spring, games throughout the commonwealth were delayed or canceled altogether because no one was available.

It’s a growing crisis and a unique problem that requires unique solutions.

More than ever, it seems, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has put out messages recently on its website and social media calling for referee applicants. According to the National Association of Sports Officials, registration across the country is down about 30% this year.

No doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic played a monumental role in the shortfall, but the lack of referees isn’t anything new. The National Federation of State High School Associations started its #BecomeAnOfficial campaign more than four years ago, but the problem persists.

The KHSAA and NFHS hype up officiating as an easy way to make extra cash, stay close to athletics and serve their communities, all in an effort to attract more referees. Valid reasons, but they conveniently gloss over the negatives — mostly the fans. Head out to any high school game in just about any sport, and the issue becomes abundantly clear.

Some of it’s good-natured, of course. The back-and-forth between referees and fans can be as entertaining as anything in the gym, but it’s the spectators who continue to mouth off all game long that simply take the fun out of it. At some point, you begin to wonder if these people are even watching the game or just the referees. It’s no wonder the profession has struggled with retention and bringing in new blood.

It’s gotten so bad that Kentucky House Bill 89, which would make intimidating a sports official a misdemeanor, is in the works in the state’s legislature.

It’s not all bad, though. There’s a little side money to be made — the lowest referee fee listed by the KHSAA is $30 for cross country meet referees, with the highest being at least $60 per game for football officials. You also get to meet a wide variety of people, whether that’s coaches, players, parents, school administrators, media, spectators or other referees. And it is a mentorship role, in a way, with the way officials interact with players and provide guidance throughout the course of a

game. But thick skin is a necessity.

The only time officials hear much of anything is when someone thinks they made a mistake. Keep in mind, though, it’s easier to see a basketball or football game when you’re just feet away from the players instead of sitting in the stands. Does that mean all referees make perfect calls all the time?

No, of course not — they’re human.

Just like when a player misses a free throw or a coach calls a bad play, officials might blow a call or be out of position to make one.

Just because they messed up doesn’t mean they’re conspiring for the other team or hate your school. In fact, they’re just trying to be noticed as little as possible.

So what’s the solution to ending our

referee shortage?

More money never hurts, but I’d be willing to bet an overhaul of spectator attitudes would do the trick. That’s not likely to happen on a widespread scale, though.

Perhaps officiating crews start downsizing. For example, run two-man crews instead of three for basketball games.

If that happens, though, the quality of calls will only get worse.

My solution? Everyone in the crowd who constantly harps on missed travels, moving screens and holding penalties can give it a try sometime.

After all, the KHSAA needs referees, and the pseudo-officials in the stands often outnumber the ones calling the game. Give it a try.

At worst, you’ll find out it’s not as easy as it looks.

At best, you’ll find a new passion. Someone has to do it, because if this downward trend continues, there won’t be any games to attend

anyway.