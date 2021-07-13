Report on Brazil’s Amazon deforestation for June

Using little more than a smartphone, indigenous people living in the Peruvian Amazon can be a powerful force against illegal deforestation and play a vital role in tackling the global climate crisis, a new study suggests.In a two-year study, 36 communities in Peru each selected “forest scouts” to use the satellite-based technology which reveals deforestation on smartphone maps. The maps allowed them to better patrol their communities’ territories against illegal logging.The scientists also monitored 37 other indigenous communities to whom they did not provide any technology, in order to create a control group.During the first year of the study,...