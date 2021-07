AUD/USD - Bearish. The Australian Dollar continued its downward trajectory against the US Dollar this past week. Albeit, AUD/USD trimmed losses into the weekend. Now, a bearish crossover between the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages may open the door to a broader bearish outlook. We have not seen an identical ‘Death Cross’ between the same SMAs on the daily chart since April 2018. Resuming the downtrend entails clearing 0.7290 towards lows from September. Positive RSI divergence is still present, showing that downside momentum is fading. That may precede a bounce towards the near-term SMAs.