Sports

IOC's Bach slips up and refers to Japanese as 'Chinese'

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
Kenosha News.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Giving a pep talk at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach's opening remarks were, “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games. This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.”

Bach
Thomas Bach
#Ioc#Japanese People#Chinese
Japan
Tokyo, JP
China
Sports
Tokyo Olympics
