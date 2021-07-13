Cancel
Lack of visibility is the biggest challenge for security leaders when safeguarding digital communications

Cover picture for the articleSafeGuard Cyber released findings from a survey of 100 IT security leaders about their digital risk processes and safeguarding digital communications. The survey findings indicate that cybersecurity leaders understand what is needed for successful digital risk protection, but they are still dealing with limitations and vulnerabilities in protecting these communications, including engagement on third-party cloud applications.

