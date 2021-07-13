Lack of visibility is the biggest challenge for security leaders when safeguarding digital communications

Crevan O’Malley, country manager, UK/I at HubSpot, talks us through recent research into the remote communication challenges faced by UK businesses. The disruption of COVID-19 caught many businesses underprepared for the necessary transition to a fully remote working pattern. While the initial change was swift, the effects have been long-lasting, with 60% of UK enterprises still working from home more than a year on from the initial lockdown, a figure which is more than double compared to how things were in 2019. While restrictions in the UK have started to ease, thanks in large part to the success of the vaccination programme, the way businesses and individuals will operate has irrevocably changed for the long-term.