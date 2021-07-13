Too early to tell if Asia will face stagflation: Strategist

The chip market may face another shock. All because of the bankruptcy of Tsinghua Unigroup, an important Chinese producer of the aforementioned components. Chip availability issues have continually plagued the industry, and recent predictions regarding the matter have not been optimistic. Unfortunately, it appears that the situation may become even worse. One of the important semiconductor manufacturers, Tsinghua Unigroup, has gone bankrupt, which may have a negative impact on the electronic equipment market. The bankruptcy was demanded by the company's creditors. It was unable to pay its growing debts.
