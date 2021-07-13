Cancel
Economy

Too early to tell if Asia will face stagflation: Strategist

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's unclear which inflationary pressures are temporary, says Simon Weston from AXA Investment Managers. He thinks this makes it too early to tell whether stagflation is a real risk for Asia.

Economy
Forbes

Asia’s Former Richest Man Faces Escalating Debt Crisis

Chinese real estate tycoon Hui Ka Yan is rapidly slipping down the wealth rankings. He net worth dropped another $3.35 billion this week, as shares of his Evergrande tumbled 26%. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares have plunged 68% over the past year, and analysts say the once resourceful tycoon appears...
StocksCNBC

JPMorgan strategist says now could be the best time to buy Asia stocks

SINGAPORE — The best time to buy Asia stocks could be now, a JPMorgan strategist said Wednesday. Mixo Das, Asia equity strategist at the bank, said U.S. markets have been hitting record levels while Europe and Japan are approaching their all-time highs. However, Asian markets have not seen the same trend.
Economyetftrends.com

Eight Themes for China’s Near-Term Growth

We recently spoke with portfolio manager Jeff Jiangfeng Li from EFG Asset Management on our China of Tomorrow podcast. Jeff currently manages a China equity fund and a global equity fund. Trained as an engineer, his team manages funds as active fundamental managers, with quantitative guardrails for risk management. Jeff...
Fortune

This is what the average Bitcoin investor looks like now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When it comes to the average Bitcoin enthusiast, the picture looks pretty much like you'd expect: young, male—and increasingly bold. According to a new Gallup study that surveyed 1,000 adult Americans' investment habits, 10% of...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

‘Persistent’ ECB won’t tighten too early, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has pledged to be “persistent” and will not repeat its past mistake of tightening policy too early, its president Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Tuesday. “The use of ‘persistent’ (in the ECB’s new strategy) is an indication that there cannot...
EconomyCNBC

Didi shares drop on report China is planning unprecedented penalties

Bloomberg News reported Chinese regulators are planning a slew of punishments against Didi, including a fine likely bigger than the record $2.8 billion that Alibaba paid earlier this year. The penalties could also include suspension of certain operations, delisting or withdrawal of Didi's U.S. shares, the report said, citing people...
Technologygamepressure.com

Chinese Giant Goes Bankrupt - is Chip Market in For a Shock?

The chip market may face another shock. All because of the bankruptcy of Tsinghua Unigroup, an important Chinese producer of the aforementioned components. Chip availability issues have continually plagued the industry, and recent predictions regarding the matter have not been optimistic. Unfortunately, it appears that the situation may become even worse. One of the important semiconductor manufacturers, Tsinghua Unigroup, has gone bankrupt, which may have a negative impact on the electronic equipment market. The bankruptcy was demanded by the company's creditors. It was unable to pay its growing debts.

