Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Morgan Stanley says investors should be cautious on Chinese stocks amid tech crackdown

By Weizhen Tan, @weizent
CNBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley's chief Asia and emerging market equity strategist Jonathan Garner said: "Now what we are seeing, I think, is that the anti-trust regulation is proving sort of much deeper and more long lasting than we had thought." Fears over regulatory scrutiny on Chinese tech companies are growing again, after...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Chinese Stocks#Tech Companies#Hong Kong#Msci China#Cnbc#Ipo#Hk#Ant Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China stocks tumble in ‘panic selling’ amid broad crackdown

(July 26): A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shock waves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries. Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark...
Economyinvesting.com

China Stocks in U.S. Erase $740 Billion as Crackdown Deepens

(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s sweeping crackdowns of its technology and education sectors has unleashed shockwaves across global markets, causing U.S.-listed Chinese stocks to post their biggest back-to-back losses in over a decade. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunged 5.6% Monday morning after regulators in China unveiled an overhaul of its...
ShareCast

Chinese crackdown on US-listed stocks signals start of 'Cold War', Roach says

Beijing's moves against US-listed Chinese firms may be signalling the start of a 'cold war' between the two countries, a well-considered expert said. In remarks to CNBC, Stephen Roach said: "I am a congenital optimist when it comes to China. But I find these actions really quite disturbing. "China is...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Cloudflare Is A Winning Stock That Investors Should Buy

Internet security company Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock continues to outperform the broader stock market indexes as demand for its services grows worldwide. On July 19, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 700 points (more than 2.09%) and the Nasdaq composite declined more than 1%, NET stock actually rose 3.38% to just under $106 per share.
ChinaNew York Post

Chinese stocks extend losses on renewed crackdown from Beijing

Chinese stocks extended their recent losses Monday morning amid a renewed crackdown from Beijing that hit education and music-streaming companies. Chinese tutoring companies were among the hardest hit with shares of NYSE-listed TAL Education down almost 24 percent in premarket trading, extending losses from last week. The stock’s now trading...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks finish with another round of records as investors await tech earnings

Stocks finished slightly higher Monday, with major indexes building on Friday's round of record finishes as investors awaited earnings reports this week from major tech companies and a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 83 points, or 0.2%, to close near 35,144, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 11 points, or 0.2%, to finish near 4,422. The Nasdaq Composite edged up by around 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,841.
China985theriver.com

Beijing tutoring crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks

(Reuters) – Fears of increased of regulation from Beijing crushed U.S.-listed Chinese stocks on Friday following a Chinese government crackdown on private educators. U.S. shares of TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, which provide tutoring and test preparation services in China, each dropped more than 50% after news that the government is barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks up but Investors Cautious due to U.S. Economic Data and Earnings

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning but ended the week on a cautious note as investors digested the latest U.S. economic data and earnings. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.22% by 9:56 PM ET (1:56 AM GMT) and in Australia, the ASX 200 inched up 0.04%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Index fell 0.65%
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Stocks At Yearly Highs Declining; Should Investors Worry?

The number of US Stocks at new Yearly highs has now dropped to just over 100 after having been over 1000 a couple months ago. This has seen a steady decline and mirrors other polls such as Percentage of stocks being above 50-day moving average as having dropped down to 50%.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MarketWatch

Didi shares slide 3.3% premarket on report Chinese government mulling serious penalties for U.S. IPO

Shares of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc. fell 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators are considering serious penalties for the company after its U.S. initial public offering in June, citing people familiar with the matter. Didi raised $4.4 billion in the deal, which came despite pushback from China's cyberspace administration. The decision to push ahead with the deal is being viewed as a challenge to Beijing's authority, the people told Bloomberg. Officials from that agency, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources, along with tax, transport and antitrust regulators, have launched an investigation at the company's offices. The penalties under consideration include a fine, suspension of some operations or the introduction of a state-owned investor. But the company may also be forced to delist its U.S. shares, although it is unclear how that might happen. The Chinese government started a crackdown on its big tech giants last year, forcing Alibaba Founder Jack Ma's Ant Group Co. to pull what would have been the world's biggest-ever IPO.
POTUSCNN

The door is closing on Chinese tech IPOs on Wall Street

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Tough US laws requiring audits for foreign companies. A growing crackdown by Beijing that threatens to touch every part of the Chinese tech industry. A botched public offering by one of China's most prominent tech firms. Things are looking pretty dire for Chinese tech right...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Asia’s Former Richest Man Faces Escalating Debt Crisis

Chinese real estate tycoon Hui Ka Yan is rapidly slipping down the wealth rankings. He net worth dropped another $3.35 billion this week, as shares of his Evergrande tumbled 26%. The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares have plunged 68% over the past year, and analysts say the once resourceful tycoon appears...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Didi Shares Drop on Report China Is Planning Unprecedented Penalties

Bloomberg News reported Chinese regulators are planning a slew of punishments against Didi, including a fine likely bigger than the record $2.8 billion that Alibaba paid earlier this year. The penalties could also include suspension of certain operations, delisting or withdrawal of Didi's U.S. shares, the report said, citing people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy