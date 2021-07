There was a time when you could do almost anything in a web browser or could at least install extensions to do what the browser natively can’t. While the craze of turning browsers into Swiss Army knives has mellowed down a bit, there’s still plenty of things you can do with the software that would normally require a separate app for the same task. Ironically, Firefox is moving in the opposite direction and is removing FTP functionality that has been a staple in web browsers for decades.