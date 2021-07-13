Less Debt Equals Higher Stock Prices. Analyst Says It’s Radio’s Winning Formula In 2021.

Because the stock market is expected to remain volatile on concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and high inflation, we think it could be wise to bet on Cummins (CMI), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). They have each increased their quarterly dividends lately. Read on.The three major stock market indexes closed at record highs last week, led by a string of solid earnings reports. However, market volatility still lingers, with several parts of the world witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the virus’ Delta variant. Moreover, a decline in consumer sentiment, rising inflation, and a recent surprise increase in jobless claims could sustain stock market volatility in the near term.