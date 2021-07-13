Cancel
Less Debt Equals Higher Stock Prices. Analyst Says It’s Radio’s Winning Formula In 2021.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome radio employees whose 401(k)s included their own company stock have reason to be happy with the way the markets have trended during the past several months. Noble Capital Markets says its radio stock index had a “strong” 33.9% growth rate during the second quarter, easily beating the S&P 500 Index, which grew 8.2%. That continued a winning streak for radio that stretches back to last summer.

