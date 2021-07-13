Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

WA State Outdoor Preschools Are About to Become a Thing

By Reesha On The Radio
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know that there are new laws governing outdoor childcare?. If you've ever had a young child in daycare or childcare then you know how important it is to you that the child has opportunities for outdoor playtime. Those who have taken early childhood education classes in college and university know that outdoor play is essential to the growth of the whole child experience. As a young child's brain develops, their abilities to heighten their aural, visual, and physical senses is strengthened with being able to interact with the world around them, especially in the grass. They are able to interact with bugs, the wind, other playmates, flowers, sunshine, rain, and so on.

kffm.com

Comments / 0

107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Education
Yakima, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschools#Baby Names#Common Names#Senate#Ssa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Was Yakima Bombed? Here’s Where Those Loud Booms Are Coming From

The last few days you may have asked yourself, "What the heck was THAT?!?!" following a loud, concussive, window-rattling boom. The answer is a little more understandable once you know the source. For those that have lived in the upper Yakima Valley for very long are likely so used to it by know that it almost goes unnoticed.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Chasing Yakima’s Bugs Today To Prep For the Jobs Of Tomorrow

We've heard a lot about STEM education in the past few years. We recently told you about Central Washington Univesity's expanded degree program where students can earn a Master's Degree in STEM education. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math or as I used to call them "my weakest top five!)
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Top 5 Cruel Nicknames for Yakima According to TikTokkers

If you want to know what's going on in the world, TikTok is where it's at. You can find out what is on the minds of the youth and increasingly adults, too. It's the young ones who can keep it real with you. They let you know exactly what they are thinking without any filters and sometimes that can be an emotionally painful experience or it can keep you cracking up laughing. Speaking of cracking, that is part of one the most cruel nicknames I've heard to describe Yakima.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

5 Things to Do With the Kids This Weekend in Yakima Valley

Here we are again, looking at a the weekend upon us and if you are a parent or guardian you're probably in that mode of, "What am I going to do with the kids this weekend?" Here are five jump starter ideas that will hopefully give you some great suggestions on how to keep the kids from being bored at home all day. Shout out to the folks at VisitYakima.com for the inspiration!
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Is It Against The Law in WA to Ride in the Back of a Truck?

Psst, hey, I have a question to whisper in your ear because I don't know the law on this: Is it illegal these days to ride around in the back of someone's truck bed?. I asked myself this question yesterday because I saw a truck whip right in front of me and they had about 5 GROWN people sitting in the back of their truck.
Washington StatePosted by
107.3 KFFM

If There’s a Nuclear Apocalypse in Yakima County, We’re Screwed

If there's a nuclear apocalypse in Washington state, let alone here in Yakima County, then we're probably all screwed. I say this because I heard straight from Howard Ward, our Yakima County Operations Manager of Emergency Management, that there is a current R.C.W. laws in the Washington state legislature that prevents the Director of Emergency Management from having to provide evacuation plans in the event of a nuclear apocalypse. I mean, yikes! This makes me think of all those crazy movies I've seen where there has been either an alien attack, nuclear attack, zombie apocalypse, or all three. When Mars Attacks, Independence Day, Godzilla, King Kong, The Purge, and The Walking Dead all come to mind. In those movies and TV shows, everybody in the city just starts running and scrambling for cover. Hey, wait a minute, how could I forget the most recent movie that featured no emergency evacuation plans: The Quiet Place and The Quiet Place 2. Have you seen those? S-C-A-R-Y! Mr. Ward says there are several resources available to county residents in the event of evacuations due to natural disasters. These include hazardous conditions resulting from earthquakes, forest fires or wildfires, and the like. He said that everybody needs to prepare a "To Go" bag filled with emergency clothing, important financial and identification documents for you and everyone in your household, and to have enough water saved up for 2 weeks (1 gallon per day per household member, and yes, that is a heckuva lot of water)! Sign up for the Yakima County Emergency Evacuation Alert System here. So I asked him what is the Yakima County emergency evacuation plan for residents in the event of a nuclear apocalypse and where can we go underground for shelter? That's when he told me that there IS NO PLAN!

Comments / 0

Community Policy