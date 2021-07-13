Fostering a healthy workplace environment in the aftermath of trauma

As humans, we are wired to connect. Connection is not only important, it is the fundamental need of human existence. The first connection we experience is with our parents, so this one comes with immense responsibility. As a parent, you play the most influential role in shaping the thought process of an individual. The quality of relationships a person experiences with his parents is one of the major determinants in several aspects of a person’s life. The kind of relationships this person builds later in his life are greatly influenced by this primal connection. Therefore it is of paramount importance for parents to heal themselves and get rid of their own emotional baggage to be able to shape a child’s life beautifully.