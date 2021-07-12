Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, OH

Community Calendar

By Staff
Mount Vernon News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnox Public Health has posted a notice on vaccine availability that will be updated regularly as conditions change. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine. The Health Department asks those who qualify to send an email to info@knoxhealth.com indicating name, age and phone number, unless they have done so already. Visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to check eligibility and available sites. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Knox County, call 740-392-2200.

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Knox County, OH
Government
County
Knox County, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Health
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#The Health Department#Cooper Risser 1 Osu Edu#Mount Vernon High School#Faith Lutheran Church#City Council#Coffee With Council#Scottish#Ariel Foundation Park#The Area Agency On Aging#Nami Ohio#R M Southside Diner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
FOXBusiness

Republicans opposing massive infrastructure bill ask: Where’s full text?

The U.S. Senate, in a 67-32 procedural vote Wednesday, advanced a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill -- despite the fact that the full text of the proposal hasn't been made public yet. At least one Republican voting no on the proposal to begin debating the package expressed his frustration on...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Posted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Posted by
NBC News

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes off Alaska, tsunami warnings issued

Tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska and a tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 struck off the coast of the Alaska peninsula early Thursday. The tremblor struck around 50 miles south of Perryville, a small town of 100...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. refusal to defend lawmaker in Capitol riot a signal to Trump -experts

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's refusal to defend a Republican congressman accused in a civil lawsuit of helping to incite the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could hamper former President Donald Trump's legal defense in the same case, experts said. The department late Tuesday told...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.
TODAY.com

Here's what Olympian Katie Ledecky eats before and after competition

What does it take to power an Olympian? If you're Katie Ledecky — lots of practice and protein. While the athletes in Tokyo are loving all the dining options, Ledecky keeps a regimented routine when it comes to eating. During NBC's Tuesday evening broadcast of Ledecky's 1500-meter gold finish for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy