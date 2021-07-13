Cancel
In-Car Listening Overtakes At-Home In Big Diary Markets, Reversing Pandemic Shifts.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio listening is on the road to normalcy, or so a new analysis of in-car listening by the Radio Research Consortium suggests. It shows for the second time since the pandemic began last March, more listening was done in-car than in-home in the 44 Continuous Diary Measurement (CDM) markets during May. Based on listening location percentages for total average quarter-hour (AQH) to radio, the Nielsen data shows 41.5% of listening came in the car. That was up a half percentage point from April. While the change was small, it was in some ways monumental since the last two consecutive months that in-car topped in-home were in February and March 2020 prior to the pandemic lockdowns.

