Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SBE Salary Survey Finds Four In Ten Engineers Received A Raise In The Past Year.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe average radio engineer and IT professional earns $72,734 a year according to the annual salary survey conducted by the Society of Broadcast Engineers. It says those engineers with SBE certification make even more, averaging $81,726 per year. It is a gap that helps explain why six in ten of those surveyed said they hold SBE certification. “In short: SBE certification pays,” said SBE President Wayne Pecena.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbe#Radio#Sbe Salary Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
SocietyPosted by
Current

Current’s first-ever pubmedia salary survey finds age and gender gaps, higher union wages

It’s often said that no one works in public media for the money. But that doesn’t mean the money doesn’t matter. Pay equity and transparency around salaries have increasingly become topics of conversation throughout public media. To help inform those conversations, this spring Current conducted its first-ever survey of public media salaries. Now, we’re ready to share the results.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Survey: Companies Plan Higher Salary Increases In 2021

Only 3% of American companies are freezing employee pay, and many plan to raise pay in 2022, according to a new Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) survey. Companies project average salary increases of 3% for executives, management and professional employees and support staff next year — up 2.7% from 2021.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Soon-To-Be Mega Firm Announces Salary Raises

Fresh off of the news that Holland & Knight and Thompson & Knight are due to merge, effective August 1 (no, they will not be called Knights Unlimited or something similarly catchy, much to my dismay), the firm has more news to announce. Yesterday, Steven Sonberg, the firm’s managing partner,...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Average medical resident salary by year

The average annual salary for residents is $64,000, according to Medscape's 2021 resident salary and debt report, with compensation increasing for the first six years of the program. Medscape surveyed 1,509 medical residents from March 22 to June 1 about their salary, debt and workflows. Here is a breakdown of...
kiwaradio.com

IBC Survey Finds Optimism Among Largest Businesses

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Business Council’s second quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows great optimism among some of the state’s largest businesses. IBC executive director, Joe Murphy, says the survey continues a trend. The report measures member expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. The...
Jobsasce-pgh.org

Mackin Engineering is looking for a Survey Instrument Operator

To apply and more details go to https://www.mackinengineering.com/. Preferred Qualifications: Minimum 2+ years experience in the land surveying field or equivalent combination of education and experience. GED or a High School Diploma. Summary: This position is responsible for assisting with preparing sites for survey under the direct supervision of the...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

“Fair salary negotiations motivate more than a raise”

Salaries are taboo among colleagues, because employers often forbid talking about them. They want to prevent high wage claims by avoiding one of them knowing what his colleague deserves. This harms employers, says sociology professor Stefan Liebig, “because transparency in pay and fairness in salary negotiations lead to higher motivation”. Liebig suspects that a fair salary has a very central role in commitment, especially for computer scientists and engineers.
JobsInternational Business Times

10 Best Remote Jobs That Pay $100,000 Or More

More and more companies are offering high-paying remote jobs at the senior level, an analysis says. These include positions in tech, finance, HR and marketing. Product managers are among the highest-paying remote positions available. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many across the world to stay home as governments imposed lockdown restrictions...
Economyinsideradio.com

Increasing Ad Spend, Reach Makes Radio “Ideal Medium” For Insurance Brands.

Not only are AM/FM radio's heaviest listeners more likely to be in-market insurance shoppers, but an increase in radio ad expenditure drives up incremental reach, search and site traffic, as reported. That makes AM/FM radio the ideal medium for insurance brands, according to Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard. “The greater the time spent with AM/FM radio, the more likely listeners are in the market for insurance,” he says in in Westwood One's latest “Everyone's Listening” blog.
Economywinsightgrocerybusiness.com

$500 Hiring Bonuses, Weekly Paychecks: Grocers' Latest Moves to Attract Top Talent

If a $500 bonus to go work in a full-time bakery role sounds like a tasty opportunity, Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Oliver's Market would like to connect. New-hire bonuses are just one of the enticements that Oliver's is dangling in front of prospective talent as it seeks to fill roles at all four of its Sonoma County locations. For select deli, bakery and butcher positions, employees who join Oliver's in July and work at least 32 hours a week for at least 90 days from their orientation date can receive a $500 bonus on top of wages that range from $16 an hour to $27 an hour. Paid time off and sick leave, reduced-fare bus passes and flexible schedules are other benefits that the employee-owned company, a 2021 WGB Remarkable Independents honoree, touts.
Carmel, INivytech.edu

Indiana Department of Workforce Development and Ivy Tech Community College Team Up With AWS to Provide Tech Skills Training to 5,000 Citizens Statewide

Government, education, and industry leaders in Indiana commit to increasing access to cloud computing education to individuals interested in upskilling and reskilling. Indianapolis, IN, July 26, 2021—Today, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and Ivy Tech Community College, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced a statewide initiative to allow access to cloud computing education courses and certifications for learners in high schools and community colleges across the state. This initiative aims to train, upskill, and certify at least 5,000 Hoosiers over the next two years to qualify for cloud computing jobs in their local communities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy