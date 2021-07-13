SBE Salary Survey Finds Four In Ten Engineers Received A Raise In The Past Year.

If a $500 bonus to go work in a full-time bakery role sounds like a tasty opportunity, Santa Rosa, Calif.-based Oliver's Market would like to connect. New-hire bonuses are just one of the enticements that Oliver's is dangling in front of prospective talent as it seeks to fill roles at all four of its Sonoma County locations. For select deli, bakery and butcher positions, employees who join Oliver's in July and work at least 32 hours a week for at least 90 days from their orientation date can receive a $500 bonus on top of wages that range from $16 an hour to $27 an hour. Paid time off and sick leave, reduced-fare bus passes and flexible schedules are other benefits that the employee-owned company, a 2021 WGB Remarkable Independents honoree, touts.