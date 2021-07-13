SBE Salary Survey Finds Four In Ten Engineers Received A Raise In The Past Year.
The average radio engineer and IT professional earns $72,734 a year according to the annual salary survey conducted by the Society of Broadcast Engineers. It says those engineers with SBE certification make even more, averaging $81,726 per year. It is a gap that helps explain why six in ten of those surveyed said they hold SBE certification. “In short: SBE certification pays,” said SBE President Wayne Pecena.www.insideradio.com
