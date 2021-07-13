Cancel
U.S. Politics

FCC Launches Radio Rule Book Clean-Up Targeting Seven Technical Regulations.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously to launch a proceeding designed to do away with several outdated radio regulations. Most are little used or have become obsolete with the passage of time, but have remained on the books nevertheless. Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel described the proceeding as “cleaning up” the FCC’s broadcast radio rules. She said doing away with them would “reduce any potential confusion, alleviate unnecessary burdens, and make sure they reflect the latest technical requirements.”

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#Fm Radio#Radio Station#Nprm#Mexican#Canadian#The Federal Register
