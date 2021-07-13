Cancel
Sony will start selling its portable LSPX-S3 lamp speaker this summer

By Maggie Tillman
Pocket-lint.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Sony has revealed a Bluetooth speaker lamp that you will be able to buy later this summer. It's called the LSPX-S3 glass sound speaker. Featuring a glass tweeter with three actuators, it can pump out sound in all directions. Sony said the tweeter can produce "clear and powerful high tones" throughout an entire room.

