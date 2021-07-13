Sony will start selling its portable LSPX-S3 lamp speaker this summer

Set the mood with the Sony LSPX-S3 glass sound speaker. This unique home accessory plays 360 degrees of sound and adds a candlelit glow to any room. Incredibly, the entire organic glass tube vibrates, delivering clear sound in all directions. What’s more, an optimized passive radiator gives you clear low-end notes, and the 46 mm speaker provides a powerful midrange. Even better, the stylish satin finish and elegant glass tube are sure to match your interior. Moreover, with 32 levels of brightness, you’ll find just the right balance for your space. Additionally, the Candlelight mode creates a calming atmosphere. With this glass speaker, you can expect Bluetooth connectivity, stereo pairing, and the Music Center app. Furthermore, with a battery life of up to 8 hours, you can listen all evening. Finally, a sleep timer lets you listen while you fall asleep.