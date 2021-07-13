Cancel
Economy

‘I pulled the plug on energy switch but was billed £408’

By Sally Hamilton
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. I cancelled a switch to Together Energy in September last year within the permitted 14 days for changing your mind. Although I contacted the company by email and letter, and had it confirmed that the transfer would not happen, I was billed for £47. I managed to get this refunded, but now nine months later I have received another bill for £408.

www.telegraph.co.uk

