‘I pulled the plug on energy switch but was billed £408’

Has a company treated you unfairly? Our consumer champion, Sally Hamilton, is here to help. For how to contact her click here. I cancelled a switch to Together Energy in September last year within the permitted 14 days for changing your mind. Although I contacted the company by email and letter, and had it confirmed that the transfer would not happen, I was billed for £47. I managed to get this refunded, but now nine months later I have received another bill for £408.