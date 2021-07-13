Increasing Ad Spend, Reach Makes Radio “Ideal Medium” For Insurance Brands.

The outlook for radio ad spending has brightened considerably during the past six months, according to the global advertising conglomerate Dentsu Aegis Network, which now projects radio ad spending will climb 10.4% to $35.6 billion worldwide this year. That’s more than double the 4.7% estimate from its January forecast. In addition to an improving ad marketplace, Dentsu credits radio’s evolution for the change saying the medium’s growth is “heavily driven” by digital audio and podcasting, as well as the continued rise of smart assistants. “Radio will increasingly be used in conjunction with out of home to deliver geo-targeted, location-based advertising,” it predicts.