Increasing Ad Spend, Reach Makes Radio “Ideal Medium” For Insurance Brands.
Not only are AM/FM radio's heaviest listeners more likely to be in-market insurance shoppers, but an increase in radio ad expenditure drives up incremental reach, search and site traffic, as reported. That makes AM/FM radio the ideal medium for insurance brands, according to Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard. “The greater the time spent with AM/FM radio, the more likely listeners are in the market for insurance,” he says in in Westwood One's latest “Everyone's Listening” blog.www.insideradio.com
