Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Increasing Ad Spend, Reach Makes Radio “Ideal Medium” For Insurance Brands.

insideradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only are AM/FM radio's heaviest listeners more likely to be in-market insurance shoppers, but an increase in radio ad expenditure drives up incremental reach, search and site traffic, as reported. That makes AM/FM radio the ideal medium for insurance brands, according to Cumulus Media Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard. “The greater the time spent with AM/FM radio, the more likely listeners are in the market for insurance,” he says in in Westwood One's latest “Everyone's Listening” blog.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Network#Fm Radio#Cumulus Media#Maru Matchbox#Analyticowl#Nielsen Media Impact#Linear Television#Am Fm#Westwood One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
Related
InternetStreetInsider.com

Alfi Study Predicts Programmatic Advertising Spending to Increase

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global Senior Advertising Executives Cite Automation, Real-time Measurement and Sophisticated Targeting as Key Benefits. MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / The use of automation and machine learning technology to purchase and display digital...
MarketsAdWeek

Zenith: Global Ad Spend Returns to Pre-pandemic Performance

With global ad spend exceeding pre-pandemic peaks by 6% in 2021, the U.S. is projected to lead the way to supply 48% of these new ad dollars, according to Zenith’s latest Advertising Expenditures report. Advertising spend is predicted to total $669 billion, $40 billion more than was spent before the pandemic in 2019.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

InsurTech Startup Savvy Adapts to Growing Demand for Personalized Insurance Products

As more and more tech-savvy Millennials and Gen Z adults enter the market, consumer interests are shifting dramatically. Approximately 88% of consumers now demand personalized insurance products, and many of those consumers also want advanced digital self-service tools and better integration. The InsurTech startup, Savvy, brings much-needed adaptations to the car insurance space by deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to connect customers with personalized insurance products through an intuitive digital platform.
InternetNew Haven Register

Moving Prime Day to June Paid Off: Pacvue Report Reveals 38% increase for Sponsored Product Ad Spend and 82% increase in Sponsored Brand Ad Spend Year-over-Year

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Pacvue, a leading enterprise platform for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage online retail advertising, today announced the release of their 2021 Q2 CPC Report showcasing insights and growth around Amazon Advertising. The report found that Amazon’s decision to move Prime Day to June seemed to pay off, with ad spend increasing dramatically in Q2.
MarketsBillboard

Snap Reaches 293M Users, Revenue Sharply Increases

The social company reported $982 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2021. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, on Thursday reported a 116 percent increase in revenue in its second quarter and a 23 percent increase in daily active users. The company made $982 million in Q2 and...
Marketsinsideradio.com

As Ad Spending Accelerates, BIA Revises 2021 Forecast Upward.

With local economies reopened for business and ad spending accelerating, BIA Advisory Services has revised its 2021 forecasts. The firm is now calling for U.S. local advertising revenues to reach $142.4 billion this year. That’s up $4.8 billion, or 3.9%, from its November 2020 estimates. BIA’s revised forecast says local...
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Total TV Ad Spend Will Hit $130+B In 2030

I wrote recently about the $100 billion annual connected TV ad spend projection for 2030 made recently by Dan Salmon, the prescient BMO Capital Markets media and Internet analyst. A key pillar in Salmon’s analysis was the fact that, finally, Internet advertising over the next decade would begin share-shifting ad dollars out of TV with the development of targetable CTV ad inventory.
Internetcrowdfundinsider.com

USA Leads Global Social Media Ad Spend Race

The assessment’s parameters include all ad revenue generated by social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn but doesn’t include advertising ads and subscription fees. The total US spend is projected to be $56.2 billion, the world’s largest and nearly double second-place-China’s $28.8 billion. The $56.2 billion represents a 16.7...
Marketsmediapost.com

Newspaper Ad Spending Surges, While Magazines Lag

Media spending continues to bounce back as the U.S. economy reopens, though publishers are seeing uneven results, according to Standard Media Index. The data and analytics firm last week said the U.S. advertising market expanded by 39% in June from a year earlier. That increase was slower than the 58%...
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Local OTT/CTV Ad Sales: Spending Grows, But Not For Every Marketer

Rising efforts around local TV stations streaming/OTT businesses continue at a steady pace -- but still far less than local advertisers invest when it comes to social media spending. Borrell Associates says this year overall percentage of local businesses using local streaming video/OTT/CTV is at 45% -- up slightly from...
Public HealthAdWeek

Why OOH Is Essential for Ad Strategies in 2021 as Brands Recover From the Pandemic

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Intersection’s Esther Raphael describes the role of OOH advertising in reaching city dwellers throughout and after the pandemic. Below, she exemplifies the initiatives that met consumers every step of the way.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Dentsu More Than Doubles Its Ad Growth Projection For Global Radio Spending In 2021.

The outlook for radio ad spending has brightened considerably during the past six months, according to the global advertising conglomerate Dentsu Aegis Network, which now projects radio ad spending will climb 10.4% to $35.6 billion worldwide this year. That’s more than double the 4.7% estimate from its January forecast. In addition to an improving ad marketplace, Dentsu credits radio’s evolution for the change saying the medium’s growth is “heavily driven” by digital audio and podcasting, as well as the continued rise of smart assistants. “Radio will increasingly be used in conjunction with out of home to deliver geo-targeted, location-based advertising,” it predicts.
Economyinsideradio.com

Branding Pro’s Advice For Radio Sales Reps: Nothing Is More Important Than Ad Creative.

For a lot of local businesses, the media sales reps that walk through their door are more than just sellers of media time. They also serve as advisors on how to build their brand. But those two goals easily fit hand in hand says BrandsFormation founder Chuck Mefford. He says a mix of having the right message, media mix, and measurement of a campaign will move local advertisers down a path of success – and bring radio along with it.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Why this insurance CEO thinks big healthcare brands are losing significance

Legacy health brands are losing their significance as healthcare consumers place higher value on convenience than reputation. That's the idea behind a July 1 tweet by Sachin Jain, MD, the CEO of Scan Group and Scan Health Plan. "We are in an era of the declining significance of big healthcare...
Businessinsideradio.com

Borrell Sees Growing Opportunities – And Competition – For Radio’s Digital Service Businesses.

Today, 64% of media companies operate a digital agency with a dedicated staff with Hubbard Radio’s 2060 Digital, Townsquare Interactive and Salem Media Group’s Salem Surround among those created by radio companies to work with clients regardless of whether they buy radio ads or not. The opportunities for these units continue to expand. A new report from Borrell Associates estimates $748 billion will be spent on digital services this year.
Businessinsideradio.com

Beasley Inks Deal To Streamline Its Operations With VCreative.

A month after the media production workflow solutions provider vCreative added a new integration with global ad sync tech firm Quu that counts Beasley Media Group among its investors, comes word that Beasley itself will deploy vCreative across its 62 radio stations. Under the deal, all Beasley stations will use vPOO for commercial production, vPromotions for promotions, contesting and event management, and vTrade to manage their trade inventory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy