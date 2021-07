Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca are being moved onto the government's amber travel list from 04:00 BST on Monday, just over a fortnight after they were moved onto the green watchlist. The announcement applies to England, but the other UK nations are expected to follow suit. From Monday, those not double-jabbed or under 18 have to quarantine on returning from an amber list country. Travellers will still have to follow the rules at their destination - here is a look at the entry requirements for some popular holiday hotspots.