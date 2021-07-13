Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Damon Albarn reflects on first shows in 18 months

BBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has described his return to the stage as "kind of like getting back into a dating game". Albarn is performing as part of the Manchester International Festival this week for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at Manchester Central,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Albarn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester#Bbc North West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesstereoboard.com

Damon Albarn at Manchester Manchester Central

Damon Albarn is an English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer hailing from Upper Leytonstone, London. Born in 1968, he would first break out as a star fronting the hugely popular Britpop icons Blur, and later as the main man behind alternative hip hop collective Gorillaz.
CelebritiesNME

Billie Eilish announces BBC TV special ‘Up Close’

Billie Eilish has announced details of her new BBC special, Billie Eilish: Up Close. The programme will be broadcast in support of the singer’s second album ‘Happier Than Ever’, which is set for release on Friday (July 30). After the special was previously hinted at last month, Billie Eilish: Up...
MusicBBC

BBC Radio 6 Music Stage annnounced for All Points East Festival

Mary Anne, Gilles and Tom have picked some of the most exciting DJs out there to complement what is already a stellar bill. It’s going to feel so special to be back at a festival again.”. — Camilla Pia, Assistant Commissioner, 6 Music. As part of this special collaboration as...
MusicNME

The Vaccines announce London show this month with The Snuts

The Vaccines have announced details of their first UK gig in two years – they’ll play London this month with The Snuts as support. The show, taking place at the Kentish Town Forum on July 26, comes a week after the UK government is set to scrap all COVID-19 restrictions, paving the way for the full, unrestricted return of live music.
MusicNME

U2 say they’d have no problem with Bono going solo

U2 have said that they would have no problem with frontman Bono going solo if he ever decided to do so. Speaking in a new interview, the band’s bassist Adam Clayton insisted he and the rest of the band – also comprising guitarist The Edge and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. – would support Bono if he decided to do a solo record.
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People Are Losing It at This Video of Addison Rae Filming a TikTok in Front of Someone Trying to Work

If there’s one thing we know about being a social media sensation and especially a TikToker, it’s that there is no room for embarrassment. Whether vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you’ve got to be willing to just go with it! Which is exactly what’s going on in new behind-the-scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man behind her awkwardly tries to work on his laptop. Props to her and him, quite frankly.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
Miami, FLPosted by
Page Six

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy casual date night in Miami

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it low-key while out to dinner Friday night in Miami. The “Work” songstress, 33, and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 32, rocked t-shirts and trucker hats while dining at Miami’s World Famous House of Mac, snapping a few photos together as a couple, as well as with restaurant owner, Derrick Turton, at 1:06 a.m.
Wyoming Stateenstarz.com

Kanye West Moves Out of Wyoming Ranch? THIS Is Where He Lives Now

Did Kanye West move out of his $7.7 million Wyoming ranch?. Recently, the Grammy-winning artist hasn't been going home to Wyoming nor his Calabasas mansionbecause he is hunkering down elsewhere. Recently, Kanye West held a "DONDA" listening party in anticipation of his upcoming album named after his late mother. While...
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy