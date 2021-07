The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Can crypto change the world? CluCoin is demanding that it does. Founded on Community, Love & Unity (CLU), this charity-based token has made waves in the crypto community, garnering a sizable fanbase. CluCoin’s mission: alleviate suffering all around the world through charitable giving. Indeed, the protocol’s mechanics are based on renewing funds that “empower charities” across the globe.