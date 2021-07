Mrs. Alice M. Robinson went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2021, with family by her side after an extended illness. She lived a long and fulfilling life. She was born August 3, 1935, in Speedwell, TN to Casper Ausmus and Stella Mae Goodman Bean and was a devoted and loving wife to the late John A. Robinson. They met in Toledo, OH and were married 66 years.